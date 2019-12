SPCA called out more than 1 000 times over acts of cruelty in Western Cape









File picture: AP Cape Town – The SPCA has had a busy festive season, having attended to more than 1 000 animal cruelty call-outs since the beginning of December. And they are not preparing to stop anytime soon. The Swartland and West Coast SPCA responded to 384 cruelty call-outs, and the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH)SPCA responded to 782. Of their cruelty call-outs, CoGH SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said: “We estimate that this will exceed 1 000 before the end of the year. "We collected 1 232 animals and inspected 80 facilities where animals are commodities of trade or kept for the purpose of human entertainment.”

Abraham said the majority of the complaints were from Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Mitchells Plain, Rocklands, Lotus River, Eerste River, Langa, Gugulethu and Ocean View.

“On Friday we admitted a stray dog to our animal hospital. Children had thrown a lit firecracker at him which exploded in his mouth. He is severely injured as a result and is currently undergoing treatment for his wounds,” Abraham said.

The Swartland and West Coast SPCA also did 863 door-to-door inspections, four pet shop inspections, and three circus display inspections.

“SPCA inspectors play a key role in animal welfare, from educating members of the public with regard to correct animal handling and care; proactively inspecting the condition of animals and livestock in any establishment where they may be housed; acting on complaints received from the public; and rescuing animals in need, to investigating and laying criminal charges where necessary against people who have perpetrated deliberate or negligent acts of cruelty,” it said.

To report a cruelty incident call the SPCA Inspectorate on 021 700 4158/59, or call 083 326 1604 for all after hours emergencies.

Cape Times