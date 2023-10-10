SPCA confiscates birds, snakes from Spier Wine Farm

Cape of Good Hope SPCA Inspectors recently confiscated a number of birds and snakes from the Eagle Encounters facility at Spier Wine Farm outside Stellenbosch after the organisation said they discovered “grave animal welfare concerns”. The Inspectors confiscated six birds of prey, three snakes, and an Egyptian goose.

Eagle Encounters, a facility known for its captive bird exhibitions, also advertises a rehabilitation service for specific injured or displaced wild birds and holds a licence in terms of the Performing Animals Protection Act 24 of 1935 (Papa). “After being denied access to conduct an inspection, our Inspectors laid criminal charges of obstruction against one of the owners of Eagle Encounters at the Stellenbosch SAPS in terms of Section 5 of the Papa,” the SPCA said on Tuesday. A court order was obtained from the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court, granting inspectors access to the property.

“Our inspectors discovered a shed where five birds were being concealed and kept inside crates, covered with towels. Two birds, including a Booted Eagle and a Spotted Eagle Owl, had fractured wings, with one showing a severe maggot-infested wound. These birds had been under the facility’s care for two and three days, respectively, without veterinary care. No drinking water was provided to any of these birds,” the SPCA said. Additionally, three snakes were also found concealed in plastic containers behind a washing machine inside the shed, also without water, the SPCA said. “Despite Eagle Encounters’ claims on their website that ‘severely injured or poisoned birds are immediately referred to one of our recognised veterinarians … evidence suggests that animals have been suffering in their care for days without the promised immediate attention as advertised,” said Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.

An owl with a maggot-infested wound. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA The SPCA said the facility will now face further criminal charges in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and a complaint will be lodged with CapeNature, the permitting authority, due to suspected breaches of their permit. In a statement, Eagle Encounters said the bird with the maggot-infested wing was received by Eagle Encounters in that state, and pain relief was administered immediately. “The Eagle Encounters vet inspected it … and recommended euthanasia. Euthanasia is done by the SPCA.”

Evidence suggests that animals have been suffering in their care for days without the promised immediate attention. Picture: Supplied They said birds and animals in the shed were in animal travel boxes and were placed there as the rehabilitation room and clinic was damaged by the recent flooding that lashed the province. “The animals were being correctly held and covered to minimise stress. The animals were inspected by the vet, Dr Coetzee de Beer ... and none of the animals were in distress. These animals have direct access to sunlight and water during the day and do not remain in these enclosures throughout the day. They did not have water at the time of inspection as the vet’s instruction is that water overnight in an enclosure may lead to the animal getting wet, which can lead to hypothermia and death,” Eagle Encounters said.