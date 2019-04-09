TRAINEE Wildlife Inspector Edward Julius, with Cape Nature Conservation, rescued what is thought to be a 100-year-old leopard tortoise in Wallacedene. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A tortoise confiscated from a Wallacedene property in Kraaifontein is recovering well at the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA’s wildlife unit. The tortoise was found last month in a bad state, chained up in an alley, with a chain link penetrating his shell.

Trainee wildlife inspector Edward Julius said the tortoise was being walked like a dog on a lead.

“Mainly we have leopard and angular tortoises, and many of them came from people as strays, and then we have the one that was confiscated. It is now in our care until it's suitable for release.”

Inspectors estimate that the tortoise is 100 years old.

The organisation's spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, said the tortoise was confiscated from Wallacedene last month by the CoGH SPCA in collaboration with Cape Nature.

“When he came to the SPCA, he was malnourished and dehydrated. He is doing well now and is scheduled for release soon. The release will take place with the approval of Cape Nature and in a safe area.”

Abraham said they saw a lot of tortoises in their wildlife unit, including “two tortoises that were removed from an individual in Khayelitsha earlier in the same week”.

She said they found that tortoises were sometimes being kept for the production of traditional medicine.

“Tortoises are an emblem of longevity and stability in many cultures around the world, and for this reason are kept for good luck, to keep evil spirits at bay and to enhance virility, among other things.

“Wild animals belong in the wild, they deserve to live there. Tortoises require specific habitats to cater for their unique food requirements; these habitats cannot be recreated in captivity.”

Abrahams said that all tortoise species in South Africa were protected by law and collection, captivity, donation, selling, importing and exporting of tortoises was illegal under Nature Conservation Ordination 19 of 1974.

“They are part of the reptile family and the survival of this species is entirely dependent on other remaining tortoise species in the wild in order to breed,” she said.

“The Animals Protection Act No71 of 1962 applies to wild animals under the control of humans, and tortoises in captivity are afforded the same protection that the act dictates for all animals.”

