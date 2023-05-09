SPCA disappointed at Bergvliet ‘animal abuser’ slap on the wrist

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA said it was disappointed with the sentencing of a Fish Hoek man who recently faced charges of animal cruelty in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Sentenced to a fine of R3 000 or three months in prison, the CoGH SPCA said that the accused, 70 year-old Johannes Schreinder, “got off lightly” after several animals living in parasitic conditions and suffering from severe neglect were seized from his property in December 2019.

“With worsening conditions noted between the first inspection conducted on the 11th of December and the follow-up inspection on the 18th of December, we were left with no other alternative than to remove all the animals - two dogs, a macaw, three geese, two ducks, a cat, and a tortoise - from Schreinder’s care under a warrant issued by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on the 24th of December 2019. “Almost three and a half years is how long we waited to tell their stories to the court. “Their’s was a tale of absolute deprivation, of the denial of the very basics of care. Deprived of fresh food and water, infested with fleas, untreated ears bleeding from fly-strike and a filthy living environment meant their story had the makings of a real horror.

“While we are pleased that the sentence was handed down as unsuspended, chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says ‘I am so disappointed, the presiding magistrate, Her Worship Ms Rajap, sentenced the accused to a fine of only R3 000 or three months in prison’. “This seems like a small price for Mr. Schreinder to pay for the suffering he caused these animals,” the CoGH SPCA said. They, however, added that there was a second case of animal cruelty against Schreinder that still had to be heard in court.

“During this incident in February 2022, inspector Jeffrey Mfini had to approach the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court to obtain an order to enter Schreinder’s property in Fish Hoek. “The animals, including yet another macaw found at the property, were once again trapped in filthy, parasitic conditions with no access to fresh water. “We’re disappointed, but not disheartened because imagine a world in which animal matters were not considered important enough to be heard by the court.