SPCA forced to euthanise badly injured vervet monkey

The NSPCA says it had to euthanise a severely injured vervet monkey in Stella in the North West after the animal was allegedly discovered inside a bag being carried around by a group of children. The NSPCA said its Special Projects Units received a call about the injured monkey on Monday and national Inspector Kgakgamatso Moseki responded to the scene.

“On her arrival, she confirmed with the complainant that young children were seen carrying a bag that appeared to have something moving inside,” the organisation said. “The children allegedly dropped the bag and fled when the complainant confronted them. When the bag was opened, a young vervet monkey with a wounded wrist was found inside.” Moseki’s examination confirmed that the wound was severe, evident by the young male monkey’s protruding bone and necrotic flesh.

He was in severe pain and discomfort. “Upon further medical examination, the monkey was euthanised due to the severity of his condition and to prevent his further suffering,” the NSPCA said. A young vervet monkey with a wounded wrist. Picture: NSPCA/Facebook

Due to the ever-increasing encroachment of human developments into wild habitats, human and wildlife conflict has become a frequent occurrence within South Africa. “When primate species are seen in residential or urban areas, and don’t appear injured, they are likely dispersing primates. When a wild animal, such as a vervet monkey, appears to be compromised or injured in any way, members of public are urged to call their local SPCA or nearest animal welfare organisation, as a matter of urgency to prevent prolonged suffering of compromised animals.” The NSPCA said an educational talk will be arranged at the local school and the surrounding community in the area in which the children were spotted.