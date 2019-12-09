SPCA hero comes to rescue of elderly woman who fell asleep while driving on N2









Thembi Nomkala and Di Sendin Photo: Facebook / Cape of Good Hope SPCA Cape Town – The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has hailed its Compassion in Farming Project leader, Thembi Nomkala, for coming to the assistance of an elderly motorist on the N2. Praising Nomkala for possessing a "true heart of gold", the SPCA noted on its Facebook page how Nomkala had been travelling on the N2 towards Stellenbosch when he witnessed a car swerving dangerously across the road ahead of him. On the N2 between Baden Powell and Spine roads at about 2.30pm, the woman's car had veered off the road, up onto a sand dune, and rolled back onto the road in an erratic manner. Nomkala started hooting in case the driver had perhaps fallen asleep at the wheel and, after a few moments, the car came to a standstill. The driver, the 80-year-old Di Sendin, was "very shaken and alarmed but Thembi was there to check on her and stay by her side as she gathered her thoughts after the frightening incident", the SPCA wrote.

"Di explained that she had heard Thembi's hooting and that it jolted her awake after she must have dozed off.

"Thembi made sure Di got home safely after her frightening ordeal and they were able to see each other once again at the annual Behind The Scenes event at the SPCA.

"Thembi has a heart that shows no bounds as to how far he will go to help any life – be it that of an animal or a fellow human.

"We are truly thankful that Thembi was able to act as Di's 'guardian angel' and once again he shows us just what it means to extend love and care to all whom we encounter."

Nomkala told Cape Talk: "I was driving behind this car when I started noticing the car changing direction. I drove past the car and hooted non-stop.

"Then the car came back onto the road and she started driving slower and I flashed (my car lights) and hooted for her to go further because it's not safe here. There are squatter camps next to Khayelitsha and it's not safe even for me.

"We found a place further down. Then I introduced myself. She was a bit shaky and I told her to wait for law enforcement and lock the car."

Law Enforcement officers drove past the scene soon after and were able to assist.

"She kept saying I am going to wait for insurance, but I said Ma'am we are going to change your tyre and I will follow you to make sure you are safe. I followed her all the way to St James until she was safe," Nomkala said.

