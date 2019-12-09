Cape Town – The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has hailed its Compassion in Farming Project leader, Thembi Nomkala, for coming to the assistance of an elderly motorist on the N2.
Praising Nomkala for possessing a "true heart of gold", the SPCA noted on its Facebook page how Nomkala had been travelling on the N2 towards Stellenbosch when he witnessed a car swerving dangerously across the road ahead of him.
On the N2 between Baden Powell and Spine roads at about 2.30pm, the woman's car had veered off the road, up onto a sand dune, and rolled back onto the road in an erratic manner.
Nomkala started hooting in case the driver had perhaps fallen asleep at the wheel and, after a few moments, the car came to a standstill.
The driver, the 80-year-old Di Sendin, was "very shaken and alarmed but Thembi was there to check on her and stay by her side as she gathered her thoughts after the frightening incident", the SPCA wrote.