The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has launched a massive rescue operation in response to the devastating floods that wreaked havoc across informal settlements in Cape Town, leaving numerous families stranded and countless animals in a perilous condition. A level 9 orange warning was issued by the South African Weather Service for the Western Cape before heavy rain moved over the country at the weekend.

A cut-off low system that intensified on Sunday led to widespread thunderstorms and gale-force winds. Reportedly, more than 120mm of rain fell in some areas. The torrential rain that struck over the weekend led to extensive flooding in various communities, including Shukushukuma, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Rasta Camp, Riemvasmaak, 7de Laan in Sandvlei, Macassar, Old Faure Road in Driftsands, Mfuleni, and Bellville South.

“We have been working throughout the weekend to respond to the crisis and to rescue and provide essential care to animals that have been stranded and our teams are proactively working in several areas. “We’ve been on the ground, braving challenging conditions, to rescue and provide immediate relief to the animals who have been caught up in this natural disaster. “The situation continues to evolve and we’re awaiting precise numbers regarding the affected animals. We will know more once the team returns from the field,” said the organisation’s spokesperson Belinda Abraham.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA launched emergency rescue operations as numerous areas were reported to be flooding across Cape Town. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA The SPCA is calling on the support and generosity of the community, as well as local businesses and organisations, to aid their ongoing efforts. “Dogs, cats, horses, chickens and wild animals like chameleons are among those rescued so far and financial aid will be crucial to ensuring that the we can provide shelter, veterinary care and food for the influx of animals. “As the only animal welfare organisation that responds to natural disasters, our role in saving animal lives is crucial at this time.