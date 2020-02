SPCA inspector held hostage by Parow man feared for her life









Carina Bodenstein was inspecting the home of a man who had applied to adopt an animal from the SPCA. Picture: Supplied / SPCA Cape Town – A Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA inspector said she feared for her life when she was held hostage for two hours while conducting a home inspection in Parow. Carina Bodenstein was inspecting the home of a man who had applied to adopt an animal from the SPCA. His application was declined after other animals were found to be living in appalling conditions, Bodenstein said, and that’s when he became aggressive. “I feared for my life. I didn’t want to go back to the house, but I went back for the animals,” Bodenstein said. She said the SPCA managed to remove the animals after a court order was granted.

CoGH SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said a witness to the attack on Bodenstein raised the alarm.

She said pigeons and chickens were being kept in dirty and parasitic conditions with no access to food or water.

“SPCA inspectors returned to the property armed with a warrant and escorted by Parow SAPS. The owner refused to open the gate when SPCA officials arrived and continued to verbally abuse and use profanities towards the SPCA inspectors.

"The SAPS officials intervened and arrested the owner for obstructing the SPCA.”

Abraham said offenders of animal cruelty unfortunately, underestimated the powers granted to SPCA inspectors in terms of the Animals Protection Act.

“If found guilty for obstructing an SPCA inspector, a person could face a fine of up to R400 00 and/or 12 months’ imprisonment coupled with a criminal record.

"The same penalty applies for when a person is found guilty on charges of animal cruelty,” Abraham said.

Senior inspector and inspectorate manager Jaco Pieterse said: “Our inspectors are no strangers to intimidation and threats of bodily harm during the execution of our duties.

“We will, however, remain dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals and while we take every precaution to ensure staff safety, we will not allow this to stand in the way of rescuing animals in need of our help.”

