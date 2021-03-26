SPCA launches cruelty investigation after pet sitters caught on camera beating puppy
Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has launched an investigation into alleged animal cruelty after two pet sitters were seen on video beating a dog with an object and throwing the animal out of an open door in Hermanus over the weekend.
In the footage which has been widely circulated on social media, the dog named Hector, is seen being beaten with an object and then is later picked up by the neck and thrown out of a door.
SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham said the owner of the dog was “distraught” after viewing the footage and called for justice.
“The case has been handed over to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for further investigation by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA). The incident was reported to have taken place on March 22 in Hermanus. The owner of the puppy only became aware of the incident when the CCTV footage was watched afterwards,” Abraham said.
She said the owner has since sought private counsel on the matter, and they were awaiting feedback from her legal team on how they can contribute toward the case.
In a statement on social media on Thursday, the dog owner, whose legal team asked that her name be withheld, said Hector was doing well.
“A criminal case has been opened against (the pet sitters).... for the despicable actions against our beautiful puppy which took place on the weekend of March 20-23.
“Although traumatized, Hector is okay and safely with his family. We would like to request that the community not take matters into their own hands, rest assured that justice will be served.”
She thanked the Hermanus community for their messages of support.
To report animal cruelty contact Law Enforcement on 021 596 1999 or the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on 021 700 4158/9