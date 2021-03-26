SPCA launches cruelty investigation after pet sitters caught on camera beating puppy

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has launched an investigation into alleged animal cruelty after two pet sitters were seen on video beating a dog with an object and throwing the animal out of an open door in Hermanus over the weekend.

In the footage which has been widely circulated on social media, the dog named Hector, is seen being beaten with an object and then is later picked up by the neck and thrown out of a door.

SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham said the owner of the dog was “distraught” after viewing the footage and called for justice.

“The case has been handed over to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for further investigation by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA). The incident was reported to have taken place on March 22 in Hermanus. The owner of the puppy only became aware of the incident when the CCTV footage was watched afterwards,” Abraham said.

She said the owner has since sought private counsel on the matter, and they were awaiting feedback from her legal team on how they can contribute toward the case.