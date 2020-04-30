SPCA looking for men who stabbed pony multiple times in the neck near Macassar

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hard at work looking for the culprits that stabbed a pony in the neck. The organisation said it had found the pony near Maccassar at the weekend, stabbed multiple times in the neck, and had lodged a complaint of animal cruelty against the perpetrators. “We don’t know why this pony was stabbed in the neck, but we do know he did nothing to deserve it,” the organisation said. In a statement, they said inspectors Jeffery Mfini and Emma Linsell responded to the animal’s owner’s distressed call for help. “He was immediately loaded into our horsebox and brought back to the SPCA where his wounds were treated. The SPCA is working hard to identify the culprit and we hope to lay charges of animal cruelty soon.”

In a separate incident, Inspector Carina Bodenstein and trainee inspector Carly Jordaan found two ponies abandoned at a dumping site in Manenberg on Tuesday.

“They had likely been left to rot there with the rest of the garbage. Both are in an extremely poor condition.”

The ponies were taken to their facility for treatment and care.

“Lockdown has put a stop to our regular supply of sawdust and wood shavings and we are in desperate need of these to keep these ponies comfortable.

"If you are able to help with these or with any information on the ponies’ owners so we can pursue a case of animal cruelty against them.”

Anyone with information can contact the SPCA anonymously at 021 700 4158/9 during office hours or 083 326 1604 after-hours.

Cape Times