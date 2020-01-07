“He is improving a little every day and is even enjoying crunching on some pellets – a good sign that the sutured wounds inside his mouth are healing well,” the SPCA said in a statement.
“He was completely emotionally shut down on admission and we are so encouraged to see him enjoying his daily walks now and even responding to us and coming to us for love and affection.
“He is experiencing a small problem with his breathing but our veterinarian, Dr Janelle Maistry, suspects that this is related to swelling resulting from his injury.”
The organisation was giving him a little more time to heal and will arrange for a scope if absolutely necessary.