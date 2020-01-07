SPCA overwhelmed by love pouring in for fireworks prank victim









Justice gets some tender loving care from Mitchell Standaar. Picture: Supplied / SPCA Cape Town – The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love shown to Justice, the victim of a cruel fireworks prank over the festive season. “He is improving a little every day and is even enjoying crunching on some pellets – a good sign that the sutured wounds inside his mouth are healing well,” the SPCA said in a statement. “He was completely emotionally shut down on admission and we are so encouraged to see him enjoying his daily walks now and even responding to us and coming to us for love and affection. “He is experiencing a small problem with his breathing but our veterinarian, Dr Janelle Maistry, suspects that this is related to swelling resulting from his injury.” The organisation was giving him a little more time to heal and will arrange for a scope if absolutely necessary.

“He has already been through so much. We are so touched by all the love that has been sent to Justice from all over South Africa and abroad, and we thank everyone who contributed towards his treatment. Thank you for standing with us against animal cruelty.

“We are continuing to pursue leads with regards to those involved in the terrible act of cruelty and hope to make some progress with the investigation soon,” the animal welfare organisation said.

Meanwhile, the SPCA also sent its heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the recovery of a little dog named, Finley.

Inspectors found Finley abandoned and restrained under a bridge in Penlyn Estate, with a rope so deeply embedded in his neck that it had almost severed his trachea.

Dr Rushda Khan might have been the one to expertly close his wounds but the public was right beside her every step of the way, with donations that made his surgery possible.

To report animal cruelty anonymously, contact the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on 021 700 4158/9 during office hours and 083 326 1604 after-hours.

Finley thanks Dillan Oncke for the clean cage, fresh food and water, and the love. Picture: Supplied / SPCA

