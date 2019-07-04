File photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town – “They don’t say a word, but they’re crying out for help. We’re listening and doing what we can to rescue and heal severely injured horses, but we’re also crying out for help. We hope our loyal donors are not only listening, but willing to lend a hand.” So said SPCA chief executive Moyo Ndukwana, as he called on animal lovers to help raise R525 000 for an operating table for horses that needed treatment in the organisation’s new operating theatre, in the critical care stable unit.

“We’re building a critical care stable unit with all the facilities needed to save horses’ lives. Already, the stabling, recovery area and operating theatre are nearly complete - with a sling and a hoist system to transfer sedated horses to the theatre - but we still don’t have the money to buy the operating table itself,” Ndukwana said.

He said there were horses which could have been saved if the unit had had an operating table.

The horses include Maddison, which died from internal bleeding after impaling itself on a metal fence post; and Billy, which was brought in with a severe case of colic, and died after an SPCA vet had removed a length of twine from its gut.

Ndukwana spoke also of Eddie, which had been stolen and ridden mercilessly for two days by children before being rescued by the SPCA.

“He had whip marks all over his body, including his testicles. We treated his wounds as best we could, but without an operating table, it’s too dangerous to attempt to shave the area to prevent secondary infection.

“This is where public support, in becoming a member of the SPCA’s Best Friends fund-raising initiative and making donations online, will make all the difference.

"We’re still losing horses that could have been saved if we’d been able to perform emergency surgery in a fully-equipped theatre.

“We urgently need a full-size equine operating table, but at more than R500 000, it’s just way beyond our means unless caring animal lovers will help.”

For information on how to donate to the SPCA, call the organisation on 021 700 4154/58/59 during office hours.