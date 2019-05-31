File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Cape of Good Hope SPCA teams are bracing themselves for a busy winter as many animals are expected to be found in precarious situations as they attempt to seek shelter from the elements. Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the SPCA was well prepared for the season, adding that it already rescued some animals.

She said inspectors fished out three dogs that were in a “rather dangerous predicament” after getting trapped in a dam near Old Strandfontein Road.

“Assisted by collections officer Andisile Booi, inspector Theo Arendolf arrived at the location at 8am where it was clear that the dam in question was filling up fast following the previous night’s rain.

“Andisile and Theo carefully made their way around the dam and its very slippery banks to find two very cold dogs balancing precariously on water drums which were resting against the dam wall. With a lot of patience and gentle reassurance, Arendolf was able to bring the scared dogs to safety,” Abraham said.

Abraham said they were expecting to see a higher number of animals stuck in canals.

“If you feeling cold, your pet is feeling cold too and you need to make sure they have adequate shelter and warm blankets. There is a bigger demand for our resourcesm and having to reply to those types of situations definitely puts a burden of our workload,” Abraham said.

To report any animal in need of help, contact the SPCA at 0217004158/9 or after hours at 083 326 1604, alternatively, email [email protected]

Cape Times