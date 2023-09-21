The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has launched an investigation after a Seaforth resident allegedly admitted to shooting at a group of baboons, resulting in the death of a juvenile baboon from the Seaforth Troop.

The organisation confirmed it was investigating the “distressing incident” reported on Tuesday involving the troop, also known as the Smitswinkel Bay splinter troop.

“The individual, who remains unnamed due to ongoing investigations, has confessed to shooting three baboons that had allegedly entered her residence, ransacking her kitchen. She has defended her actions by stating that the shooting was an act of self-defence against the attacking baboons,” the SPCA said, adding they were challenging this narrative.

Warning: Graphic image

The SPCA’s Wildlife Department will be conducting a post-mortem examination on the deceased baboon.

“Contrary to the perpetrator's claims, baboons are not typically aggressive unless directly threatened. This position is further bolstered by a concerning social media post made by the same individual on the Fish Hoek Community Facebook group a day prior to the incident. In the post, she explicitly threatened to shoot any baboons entering her property, leading the SPCA to believe that the act was intentional and premeditated,” the organisation said.