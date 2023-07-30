SPCA receives inverter donation following robbery

Following an attack on their Vet shop, the SPCA has donated with a 5Kva Luxpower Hybrid inverter by Automation Africa. The SPCA made a plea for assistance following a robbery earlier this month.

According to SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams the shop was ransacked during Stage 6 load shedding, which had rendered the shop’s alarm and camera systems powerless. “Criminals, taking advantage of this, robbed and ransacked the store causing substantial damage to the interior and structure and stole valuable products and cash. “Understanding the critical importance of an uninterrupted power supply to the Vet Shop’s security systems, Automation Africa stepped in to help with the remarkable donation of a 5Kva Luxpower Hybrid inverter system with Wifi dongle for remote monitoring paired with a 5.12kw 48v Lithium Volta battery, that will keep the power on, even when Eskom turns it off,” she said.

Director of Automation Africa, Mark Bristowsays said that the company saw a need that could be filled via products that the company supplies. “We all love animals at Automation Africa and we’re fortunate to be at a point where we can give back to the community. We admire the Organisation’s work, and their efforts to help themselves via an income generating initiative, and we wanted to support that,” said. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s CEO, Moyo Ndukwana said: “The inverter system is a game-changer, it will ensure uninterrupted power to our security systems, safeguarding not only vet shop products and assets but also securing the SPCA’s ability to generate a portion of our own income via commercial trade.”