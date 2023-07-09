SPCA rescues dog that was buried alive in Delft

Animal protection organisation, the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA, recently responded to a call that made their blood run cold as they were alerted to a dog that had been buried alive in Delft. In a statement, the organisation said: “While every call presents a unique blend of emotions and challenges, this one made our blood run cold. It came from a concerned resident in Delft, The Hague, on Sunday July 2.”

The caller had seen the dog take shelter under a concrete slab, when a group of unknown people covered the slab under a mound of sand. Inspector Lee Prins reached the location and dug through the sand. “It was taking too long but I had to keep reminding myself that if I start to panic, I won’t be of any use to the dog that needs me now. When I finally reached him, he was curled up in a ball and he didn’t move, I thought I was too late,” Prins said.

“Fortunately this wasn’t the case, Courage was still alive, it seems he had just resigned himself to his fate,” said Prins. Courage in hospital after he was found dirty and emaciated in Delft. Picture: CoGH SPCA Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said: “It’s such a heartless thing to do. We are very grateful to the compassionate person who called us, this dog would have suffered terribly had we not been notified. We will do everything in our power to identify those responsible for this heinous act of cruelty and ensure they are brought to book.”

Once at the SPCA hospital, Courage was assessed by the veterinary team. “He surprisingly tested negative for a range of diseases we suspected based on his levels of lethargy and the condition of his skin. Thankfully, he was only dirty, neglected and emaciated. “He is being treated with a liquid nutritional supplement and vitamin B to support his immune system, improve appetite, aid in digestion, and enhance overall vitality. He is also being fed intermittently on Hills to aid his recovery,” the SPCA said.

