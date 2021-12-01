SPCA to probe dumping of five dead puppies in drain

CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA wants to get to the bottom of the motive behind the dumping of five dead puppies in a drain in Bonteheuwel last week.

A resident, who alerted authorities about the dead dogs detailed the ‘gruesome’ discovery, saying: “Me and my dad were on our way home on Friday afternoon. We walked past the church close to us and there was this bad smell. I was walking on the opposite side of the road where the drain is and I spotted something in the drain but there was like a wooden board broken in half on top of the drain, almost like trying to cover it.

"I called my father to come check. We checked and all we could see was paws and the body of an animal, which I thought was a cat at first but then on further inspection we saw that it was dog paws and that there were more than two sets of paws.

"I went home, then I phoned the Animal Anti-Cruelty League and they gave me a number for carcass removal.They came immediately to inspect, and they later sent me a picture of all the dogs they pulled out of the drain," she said.