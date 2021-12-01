SPCA to probe dumping of five dead puppies in drain
CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA wants to get to the bottom of the motive behind the dumping of five dead puppies in a drain in Bonteheuwel last week.
A resident, who alerted authorities about the dead dogs detailed the ‘gruesome’ discovery, saying: “Me and my dad were on our way home on Friday afternoon. We walked past the church close to us and there was this bad smell. I was walking on the opposite side of the road where the drain is and I spotted something in the drain but there was like a wooden board broken in half on top of the drain, almost like trying to cover it.
"I called my father to come check. We checked and all we could see was paws and the body of an animal, which I thought was a cat at first but then on further inspection we saw that it was dog paws and that there were more than two sets of paws.
"I went home, then I phoned the Animal Anti-Cruelty League and they gave me a number for carcass removal.They came immediately to inspect, and they later sent me a picture of all the dogs they pulled out of the drain," she said.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said he had received information on who had killed the puppies and he was going to report the matter to the police this week.
SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said they would be investigating.
“It's completely unnecessary for anyone to dispose of their animals in this way. The SPCA has a non-discriminatory admissions policy and we will never turn any animal away. We will even collect unwanted animals from an owner's home,” she said.
The SPCA has appealed to anyone with information on this incident to please come forward.
Reports can be made anonymously by calling 0217004158/9 during office hours or 0833261604 after hours.
Cape Times