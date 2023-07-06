SPCA trainee inspector saves kitten stuck in tree in Belgravia

A trainee inspector at the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA has been hailed a hero by his colleagues after he saved a kitten in distress this week. On Monday, trainee inspector Lindo Mbele responded to a family in Belgravia who called for help to save the kitten stuck in a tree.

The kitten had managed to scale the tallest tree in their garden. Mbele said he observed the tree and concluded that he could climb it as there were many branches to use as a foothold. “I had to do it barefoot. I also knew I wouldn’t be able to climb up with a cat carrier because I needed both my hands free.

“It took me about 25 minutes to reach the kitten, and then she needed some convincing to come to me and even more to get her in my bag. “I climbed down slowly because I needed to keep checking on her. “I was in the tree for over an hour but it was worth it when I was able to give her back to the family who love her,” said Mbele.