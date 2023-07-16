SPCA Vet shop ransacked during load shedding

Cape Town – The Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Vet Shop in Gabriel Road, Plumstead was ransacked during load shedding over the weekend. It is alleged that criminals took advantage of the power outage when camera and alarm systems were down and gained access into the property on Friday night or Saturday morning.

The organisation said it now has to deal with the costs of repairing the damage incurred to the shop structure and equipment, the loss of cash takings and products, and will have to install a 5-kilowatt inverter to prevent a recurrence. Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief executive Moyo Ndukwana said the Vet Shops are vital income-generating commercial entities. “At a time when the SPCA faces significant challenges in terms of an increased demand in services that is already stretching our resources to the maximum, we simply cannot afford to incur the full cost of the inverter we need to keep our security systems running during load shedding.

“If anyone is able to assist with either donating or offering a significant discount on the supply of a 5-kilowatt inverter, we would be eternally grateful,” Ndukwana said. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Reports suggested that the complainant left the premises at around 5pm on Friday. Upon arrival it was clear the unauthorised entrance was gained and valuables and cash was taken from the premises. “The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested and Diep River police are investigating a business break-in.”