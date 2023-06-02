SPCA vet’s murder accused remanded in custody

Cape Town - Remembered as a committed welfare vet, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Animal Hospital said the legacy of Dr Natheem Jacobs will forever be part of the work that they do. Jacobs had worked for the SPCA as a vet. The vet, who would have turned 28 on Tuesday, was stabbed to death outside his Garlandale home in March when he tried to stop criminals from stripping his car.

His suspected killer, Javon Williams, 38, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. However, his bail application was postponed to June 7. Williams will remain in police custody until then. He had handed himself over to the police this week. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State would oppose bail. Jacobs’s family and friends had gathered in court demanding justice be served and called for bail to be denied.

His sister Sarah thanked the residents and everyone for their support, and added that it has been a difficult time for the family. “We have a long road ahead of us. Thank you to everyone for the support that you’ve shown us. I don’t have a lot to say and I don’t want to say much more because I might get emotional. We are praying for his widow,” she said. The SPCA said that they were relieved that Jacobs’s murder accused had been arrested.

“Our hearts are filled with both sadness and relief following the news that a suspect has been arrested for the murder of Dr Natheem Jacobs. “We are reminded of the magnitude of our loss and the loss to the animal welfare sector at large of a gifted and committed welfare veterinarian who served animals with kindness and compassion. The news of the arrest brings relief that progress has been made in bringing those responsible to justice.