Special needs school teacher acquitted of sex charges

Cape Town - A special education school teacher has been acquitted of multiple charges including the alleged sexual grooming of a pupil with severe intellectual disabilities. The teacher was cleared by the Education Labour Relations Council after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old pupil during her Grade 4 schooling in 2021.

It was noted that the teacher, who has taught at the school since April 2014, had a clean disciplinary record. The pupil, identified as “Learner A”, testified before arbitrator advocate DP van Tonder for three days. On the first day she said she was in her class with her friends when the teacher found she had drawn a flower on her hand.

He took her to a teacher who he usually referred pupils to for disciplinary matters. After she entered a toilet, the teacher allegedly followed her into the cubicle. The pupil said the teacher touched her inappropriately and later that day she started bleeding.

The pupil was asked whether she had been getting periods before that day, and she allegedly gave conflicting versions. “Eventually her answer was that she did not know whether she had been getting periods before that day,” said Van Tonder. When she arrived home, she told her guardian that the teacher had touched her.

The pupil was asked to undress male and female anatomically correct dolls and demonstrated how the teacher allegedly assaulted her. On the second day the pupil was asked if the teacher took out his reproductive organ. She replied that he did and that he inserted it into her private parts. She was asked the same question on the third day during cross-examination and according to documents, made no mention of the allegation that the teacher had inserted his penis into her private parts.

Van Tonder said it was later in the day during re-examination that she again said this did happen. The guardian testified that the pupil returned from school on a Thursday bleeding heavily from her private parts and claimed that the teacher had touched her breasts, buttocks, put his finger into her private parts and also took out his phallus. She claimed she took the pupil to hospital a few days later and they had seen two doctors.

Van Tonder said: “Despite the evidence of the doctor who testified that he could not find any signs of sexual assault and that he only examined her one month after the alleged incident, (the guardian) insisted that they did see a doctor shortly after the incident over the weekend who said that he could see that she was sexually assaulted.” The arbitrator said it was later placed on record that according to the hospital, only one doctor had examined the pupil. The teacher, who denied all the allegations, said the first time he heard about the accusations was when police arrested him on November 9, 2021.

He spent 48 hours in custody and later that month the criminal charges against him were withdrawn in the regional court. He testified that the pupil had a reputation for making false allegations against others. Van Tonder found the pupil’s evidence “problematic and unreliable” and also criticised the guardian for allegedly waiting a month before taking the child to the doctor if she was informed immediately that the child had been molested. “(The teacher) is acquitted on all the charges. There is no order as to costs,” Van Tonder said.