Krotoa spent about nine years on Robben Island, both living there and later imprisoned there until her death. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – During Women's Month, the Robben Island Museum has reflected on significant historical figures with close links to the landmark. Today, the life of Khoikhoi matriarch of resistance Krotoa, who spent about nine years on the island, comes into focus.





Krotoa of the Goringhaicona tribe, headed by her uncle, Chief Autshumao, was born around 1642 at the emerging Khoena settlement on the banks of the Camissa River, which still flows hidden beneath the city of Cape Town. Plural for

Plural for Khoe, Khoena also refers to the Khoi people, who consisted of many clans.

Most known for being an interpreter to the Dutch, Krotoa first moved to Robben Island in 1665, where she married Pieter van Meerhoff, who served as the third post-holder (The holder of a title) of the Island.

She moved back to the mainland in 1968 and was banished without trial on March 26, 1669, where she was to remain until her death on July 29, 1674.

During her years with Jan van Riebeeck, she adopted the Cochoqua tribe as her people and, by all accounts, they adopted her.

Krotoa’s role as interpreter, emissary and negotiator continued over seven years.

Chief Danny Bolton of the Cochoqua Royal House said: “It is remarkable that this crucial role was carried out by a teenager and a woman who not only rose to the challenge, but was also able to subtly turn the tables on her master so as to advantage her own people.

“Krotoa had walked a thin line that determined her relations with her own people and the Dutch. When it mattered most, in the time of war, she truly found herself caught in the middle.

" She played an important role in choosing to provide her people with strategic information. She also became an advocate for the Cochoqua strategy to isolate the Dutch settlement and develop an equitable trading relationship. For this she was scorned by the Dutch, rejected and treated as one who had betrayed them.

“Adversity took its toll and took her to an early grave, but she remained unbroken into the social conformity that had been thrust upon her.”

High Commissioner Tauriq Jenkins of the Goringhaicona tribe said: “Krotoa is our matriarch of resistance. A powerful Khoi woman who forged moments of unity and did not sacrifice who she was.

“She was stripped of her powers because of her strong sense of authoritative justice; she spoke against patriarchal figures who then punished her.”

The Robben Island Museum has since named its new ferry after Krotoa.

The Cochoqua Royal House have also proposed Cape Town International Airport be changed to Krotoa International Airport.

Information courtesy of the Cochoqua Royal House, the Robben Island Museum and High Commissioner Tauriq Jenkins of the Goringhaicona tribe.