Cape Town – It's that time of the year when thousands of matrics are preparing for one of the most important exam periods of their lives. And behind the scenes the wheels are in motion for hiccup-free sessions, as education departments work to ensure everything runs smoothly.

The Basic Education Department has been monitoring matric exam readiness across the country.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said they were expecting 624 733 full-time candidates and 176 110 part-time candidates to sit for the October/November exams across 8 000 examination centres.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, said various support structures were in place to ensure the province’s 53 392 registered pupils were fully prepared to sit the national senior certificate (NSC).

“With less than 40 days to go to the start of the 2019 NSC, our matric pupils have less than seven days per subject of study time remaining. Western Cape Education Department officials have offered significant support to schools, by way of a number of initiatives including subject-specific support for schools with historically low pass rates.

"Tutoring programmes both after school, on weekends and during school holidays,” said Shelver.

She said the department had also created a special website and collaborated with the Stellenbosch University to broadcast lessons via satellite on selected subjects and topics to 132 schools across the province.

“Challenges faced by our pupils include socio-economic circumstances. Many do not have a safe and quiet place to study.

"While these factors are beyond the control of the WCED, efforts are being made to seek support from community-based organisations and parents,” said Shelver.

She added that counselling and support through the Safe Schools Call Centre would be available for those pupils who might be stressed or anxious. Motshekga encouraged all pupils to use the remaining time to study very hard.

“In terms of system readiness, we have been closely tracking each of the nine provinces in terms of pupil performance data and curriculum coverage, as well as other areas of interest.

"This is to ensure that we can pick up challenges in areas such as curriculum coverage in time to intervene,” Motshekga said.

She said every pupil should be afforded the best possible opportunity to achieve their best in the NSC.

“Last push initiatives are being implemented across the country, based on pupil performance in the preliminary examinations. As a sector, we are cautiously optimistic that all of these efforts will translate into improved outcomes in the 2019 examinations,” Motshekga said.

She said the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) discussed that it was important to work closely with the Department of Home Affairs to ensure that all pupils had identity documents.

“Pupils who write examinations without their identity documents often experience problems after the exams as Umalusi will not certificate them,” Motshekga said.

Candidates can phone the WCED’s Safe Schools Call Centre on 080 045 4647 should they need to talk about anxiety and stress.

