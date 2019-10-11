Creecy made the announcement this week during an engagement with fishing communities in the Overstrand region at the Thusong Centre in the village of Hawston. Creecy also held talks with fishers from the Hout Bay area yesterday.
During the Hawston engagement, Creecy said her department was looking at ways in which small-scale fishers would be able to sell catches without marketers acting as middlemen.
“We are bringing in an independent audit team to look into the fishing rights allocation process for small-scale fishers. Those who were allocated rights and are on the list will receive their rights by December this year. We want to move away from interim relief,” she said.
If fish were unable to reach maturity and reproduce, the industry would be faced with the crisis of having no more fish to catch, she said.