Cape Town – Gansbaai has experienced a spike in abalone poaching, despite joint operations led by the SANDF to curb illegal marine activity in the area last year. Police last week confiscated 335 units of abandoned abalone.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “This office is taking illegal abalone poaching very seriously and we work hand in hand with other law-enforcement agencies to curb the problem. Visible patrols were done in the Pearly Beach area.”

After a visit to the area’s Pearly Beach, a reader was shocked by the number of poachers who had invaded the village.

“Not only do they illegally fish for abalone, they also threaten the locals. A security company from Pearly Beach stopped us from letting our daughter walk down to the beach because the poachers are so dangerous,” he said.

“I then called the police in Gansbaai - we did not see a single police car for the duration of our stay.

“I called the Green Scorpions (a government network of environmental compliance and enforcement officials) in Hermanus - they didn’t even know where Pearly Beach was.

"I called marine and coastal management in Gansbaai - they didn’t feel responsible,” said the reader.

Van Wyk said Gansbaai police had a record of a complaint reported on March 3 with regards to illegal abalone poaching in Pearly Beach, from someone who wanted to remain anonymous.

“The complaint was attended to by the members of the Gansbaai police office and the feedback of the complaint was recorded on the system.

“The members couldn’t find any illegal poachers on the beach or outside of the water,” he said.

In November, SANDF in conjunction with the police and the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) set up a base in Gansbaai and launched land and sea patrols in the coastal area of the Overberg.

The operation seized more than R90 000 worth of illegally harvested abalone and diving gear and equipment worth more than a quarter of a million rand within three weeks.

Daff spokesperson Khaye Nkwanyana had not responded by the time of publishing.

