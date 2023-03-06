Spike in cable thieves coming out during load shedding

Cape Town – A review of statistics over a seven-month period has shown a significant increase in cable theft arrests by the City of Cape Town’s metal theft unit since November, coinciding with increased higher stages of load shedding. “The theft of cables and other critical infrastructure is simply not letting up. Our metal theft unit has made dozens of arrests each month in this financial year to date. There was a downturn in December, when many specialised units are redirected to assist with festive season priorities, but in January again the number of arrests increased,” said Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith.

Between July, 2022 and the end of January, 2023 the City’s metal theft unit arrested 152 suspects, conducted 1 156 hotspot patrols and 1 487 inspections at scrapyards and bucket shops, and recovered hundreds of kilograms of metal, cables, and other stolen infrastructure. In one of the unit’s recent successes, officers arrested three suspects in Elsies River on Saturday. They searched a light delivery vehicle in the vicinity of a scrapyard in the area, and found 15 pieces of high-mast poles belonging to Prasa.

The occupants were arrested for possession of stolen property, and also in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015. “While metal theft is a long-standing issue, there can be no question that the continued load shedding, and particularly the higher stages and longer outages give criminals the space to do as they please. “Not only are they able to operate under the cover of darkness, but where there is no power supply, cables and other electrified infrastructure are far more easily accessible,” Smith said.

The public is urged to report any acts of crime, vandalism or suspicious activity in progress to the City’s public emergency communications centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline. The City also has a dedicated tip-off line where residents can report crime and by-law offences anonymously 24 hours on 0800 110077. A reward of up to R5 000 has been offered if the City's policing resources achieve an operational result that directly relates to information received, with arrests, confiscation of contraband, illegal firearms or the recovery of stolen goods.