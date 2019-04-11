File Image: IOL

Construction of the Garden Route Dam spillway to increase storage capacity is expected to begin next month, following a more than 10-year process.

George municipal manager Trevor Botha said the municipality was cautiously optimistic that, after the lengthy process, the raising of the dam would finally start. “Statutory approvals and contractual processes are in the process of being finalised, but the municipality can confirm that local company Khubeka Construction has been awarded the contract.

“Once completed, the dam’s full supply level will effectively be raised by 2.5 metres, which will increase the total storage capacity of the dam by approximately 25%,” he said.

While authorities were excited about the long-term benefits, the temporary impact on citizens’ access to the dam will be affected.

“We appeal in advance to all hikers, cyclists and everyone else who uses the space around the dam to please stay away during construction.

"The site will be active on many fronts, with major construction and other equipment that can potentially be very dangerous. Signage and communication in this regard will soon commence.

"The municipality thanks the public in advance for co-operation in this regard,” Botha said.

Construction is expected to take eight months.

A professional dam engineer registered with the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) for a category III dam will oversee the construction works. All designs for the works have been approved by the DWS’s dam safety office.

The Contractors Health and Safety Plan takes immediate effect once the contractor is on site within the next few weeks.

There will be numerous heavy construction vehicles that will be active around the dam as well as large material delivery vehicles.

At the same time, bush-clearing along the entire dam flood line will be done and plant debris will be carted to various stockpile areas for further processing.



The municipality said ongoing safety risk reviews would be carried out and areas would be opened to public access only when considered safe.

If possible, the area will be made accessible during the 2019/20 December-January holiday period, but this will depend entirely on the safety of the site and the progress of the works being constructed.

CAPE TIMES