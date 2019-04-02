File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – “In keeping with the spirit of ubuntu”, the Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance has ruled in favour of a caregiver and instructed a major insurer to pay out a woman who had taken funeral cover for a young man she considered a son. Sanlam Developing Markets, which offers life insurance options, had refused * Miss Z’s claim on the basis that she had described the young man she had taken in a decade ago as a family member when there was no blood relationship.

According to papers before the Ombudsman, Miss Z had bonded with the young man and his family when she had moved with them in 1981 to be closer to her place of work.

“I never want to differentiate him from my kids. According to our tradition, an orphan is treated the same way as the kids he lives with. He called me aunt and later called me mom,” she said.

Miss Z had taken out funeral policies in 2013, 2015 and in 2016, covering her family, as well as the young man. She had also paid premiums for him.

The young man was killed during a robbery last year, but Sanlam had refused her claim.

Miss Z then wrote to the office of the Ombudsman, which had suggested to Sanlam that they should consider equity/fairness given the circumstances of the relationship between the complainant and the young man.

But Sanlam was not prepared to make a concession, said the Ombudsman.

The complaint was then discussed at an adjudicator's meeting and a provisional finding that the insurer should pay the claims under the policies, minus refunded premiums.

“It appears from the correspondence that the complainant regarded the deceased as part of her family, even though there was no legal adoption. (This is in accordance with the values of ubuntu).

“Furthermore, it is clear that ubuntu is part of our law. As was stated by Moseneke DCJ in Everfresh Market Virginia (Pty) Ltd v Shoprite Checkers (Pty) Ltd 2012(1) SA 256(CC).

“It would be unjust in the circumstances of this case if the insurer did not demonstrate the spirit of Ubuntu by paying the claims which would have been payable had the complainant been the biological mother of the deceased,” the ombudsman found.

But Sanlam had refuted the provisional findings, saying: “From our part, we again thoroughly and responsibly discussed this case at a high-level meeting of an extensive group of role-players.

"Our unanimous conclusion is that, taking all considerations into account, this claim should not be paid - no matter how much one's heart goes out to the bereaved policyholder.”

The complaint was again discussed by the Ombudsman’s office and a unanimous decision was that the claims should be paid.

“Our final determination is accordingly that SDM should pay the claims (less premiums refunded) plus interest,” it ruled.

Sanlam said yesterday they abided by the finding.

“We respect the Ombudsman’s ruling on payment of the funeral claim for the deceased and we have settled the case with the policyholder. As a business, we are continuously looking to satisfy the needs of our clients,” Sanlam said.

* Names have been withheld to ensure confidentiality.