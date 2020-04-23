Spors stars run 160km in their gardens to raise funds for Cape Town kids

Cape Town – Local athletes raised R100 000 by running 160km in their gardens for local charities that are working with communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The athletes ran 36-37 hours to hit the 160km mark. Funds were raised for BRAVE, a Cape Town-based organisation that provides weekly care packages of food and other supplies to more than 70 girls and their families on the Cape Flats, and Siyakhula, an educational charity feeding children in Langa. Adventure racers Mark and Kevin Sheehan, runner Christoff Bothma as well as rock climber Garry Smit participated, while former Olympic rower Lee-Ann Persse and South African wave-ski champion Mike Wessels completed the full challenge. Persse said she was always on the look out for the next crazy adventure, and an opportunity to challenge and test her abilities.

“The one thing we all have in common is our passion for giving back and helping those in need. Being stuck at home is immensely frustrating for everyone but we’re all thankful and needed to find a way to contribute,” she said. Persse said the run was tough, but with people’s encouragement, she managed to complete it.

“People were calling in and keeping us company, it was an absolute lifesaver to have some laughs and friendly faces to see when we stopped for a break.

“Saturday was hot and felt long, like I was never going to get to the end.

“I was just walking by this point, I had some pretty terrible blisters and was suffering from some knee pain, and could only really walk towards the end.

“But eventually, at around 7.30pm, I started my last 6km and by 8.30pm I’d completed the 160km,” she said.

Sheehan said although they were excited, the challenge itself was daunting.

“We’ve run 100km before, but it’s always been in remote mountains away from comfort, this was going to be very different.

“I ran with my brother Mark and it took us a while to find a rhythm as we had 14 turns in our 121-metre loop.

“It was a great experience and so worth it, and hopefully with the money we raised we were able to contribute in a small way,” he said.

Cape Times