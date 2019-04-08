Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Safety at the Lion’s Head hiking trail has once again come under the spotlight after a hiker fell at the weekend. The man, who is in hospital, was found near an area that recently underwent maintenance.

The Wilderness Search and Rescue team rescued the 25-year-old hiker on Saturday, just before sunset.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais said yesterday the Cape Town resident was still receiving medical attention after the “tricky rescue”.

“The man fell just above the ladders before sunset. He was found on the edge of a ledge and had a suspected back injury. We had to secure him on a special stretcher.”

The Wilderness Search and Rescue team and an emergency team lowered the hiker with a rope system down two 50m drops until they reached a footpath.

Table Mountain National Park recently came under fire from hiking clubs for what they described as shoddy workmanship.

SA National Parks spokesperson Babalwa Dlangamandla said after the reopening on March 1, the organisation received complaints from visitors concerned about the safety of some of the new infrastructure.

“Until we can guarantee safe passage, the newly installed infrastructure will remain closed off and notices will remain in place.”

In Plettenberg Bay, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to a call on Saturday at 2.57pm to assist with attending to an injured American tourist who fractured a leg in a kloofing accident on Salt River, near Nature’s Valley.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “We assisted the Mountain Club of SA South Cape section members to medically stabilise the man and he was secured in a Stokes basket stretcher and hiked out of the kloof."

Lambinon said the man was in a serious but stable condition.

