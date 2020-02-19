The City’s recreation and parks department said dams, many of which are retention ponds to regulate stormwater downstream, are popular outdoor recreational facilities.
In 2005 a moratorium was placed on angling at City dams, following numerous complaints about anti- social behaviour and injuries to aquatic birds.
However a compromise was reached in 2007 where limited and controlled fishing, like seasonal fishing between October and April, was allowed at Doordekraal Dam in Durbanville.
“The issue has resurfaced in recent times, with requests from some residents to allow angling at our dams once more.