Spotlight on illegal fishing at Cape Town dams









Dams, many of which are retention ponds to regulate stormwater downstream, are popular outdoor recreational facilities. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – As illegal fishing at City dams has continued despite a moratorium, an upcoming public participation process is expected to find a sustainable solution. The City’s recreation and parks department said dams, many of which are retention ponds to regulate stormwater downstream, are popular outdoor recreational facilities. In 2005 a moratorium was placed on angling at City dams, following numerous complaints about anti- social behaviour and injuries to aquatic birds. However a compromise was reached in 2007 where limited and controlled fishing, like seasonal fishing between October and April, was allowed at Doordekraal Dam in Durbanville. “The issue has resurfaced in recent times, with requests from some residents to allow angling at our dams once more.

“There is also evidence to suggest that illegal fishing has been taking place in spite of the moratorium.

“Managing public open spaces and water bodies is important in conserving our environment in an urban context.

“We need to find a balance between recreational activities and the interaction with natural fauna and flora without a negative impact on the ecosystem.

"In this regard, the City values public sentiment and comment and will soon embark on a public participation process to request input from residents,” mayoral committee member for community services Zahid Badroodien said.

Details on the public participation process are expected to be release soon.

Meanwhile, a study to determine the feasibility of allowing access to certain dams for angling has entailed reviewing more than 60 open water bodies and developing a set of criteria to guide where, when and how to allow angling in identified dams.

Residents may report any illegal activity by calling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone and 107 from a landline.

Cape Times