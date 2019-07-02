Picture: PxHere

Cape Town – The role of African women in maths will come under the spotlight when 60 women mathematicians gather for the African Women in Mathematics conference at Stellenbosch University from today until Friday. The aim was to build a network of women mathematicians in Africa and to increase their visibility, said Dr Karin-Therese Howell, a mathematician at the university’s department of mathematical sciences and a conference organiser.

Participants from South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Ethiopia and Morocco will cover topics in fields such as Matroid theory, algebra, analysis, applied mathematics and discrete mathematics.

Two of the three plenary speakers are from Africa. They are Professor Nouzha El Yacoubi, from Mohammed V University in Rabat, Morocco, and the first woman to be elected to the position of president of the African Mathematical Union.

She will focus on “Mathematics and Development: African Challenges and Prospects - the expected input of the African Mathematical Union”.

Professor Ingrid Rewitzky,the head of the department of mathematical sciences at Stellenbosch University and the vice-dean of learning and teaching in the faculty of science, will talk about her journey as a mathematician and dealing with challenges, such as research versus teaching and specialisation versus generalisation.

Professor Nancy Ann Neudauer, from Pacific University in the US, will deliver a plenary on “Breaking Symmetry in Graphs”.

Neudauer is involved with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (Aims), and has travelled to Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana and Rwanda to help set up African Institute for Mathematical Sciences locations in these countries.

The conference will include panel discussions on career planning, work-life balance, and how to improve the equity between men and women in this field.

Cape Times