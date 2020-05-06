Spotlight on safety of Western Cape clinics as Covid-19 infections mount

Cape Town – With 70 deaths and an overnight increase of more than 200 Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape, the spotlight has now been cast on safety at clinics. Pressure is mounting on several facilities to be closed amid suspicions of dangerous conditions. The Youth Developmental Forum of Khayelitsha, where there are 474 of the province’s 3 677 positive cases, yesterday called for the immediate closure of the Site B Day Hospital and the Nolungile Clinic, alleging health workers were made to work while awaiting test results. The call comes while 30 paramedics from the Khayelitsha District Hospital remain on strike over an alleged lack of personal protective equipment (PPE). In Mfuleni, nurses at the Dr Ivan Toms Clinic refused to work on Monday after a colleague tested positive and they were allegedly told to continue working.

Yesterday, beloved local nurse Petronela “Aunty Nellie” Benjamin, who was the first health-care worker in the province to die from Covid-19, was laid to rest.

Forum co-ordinator Olwethu Tetyana said the Department of Health should come up with a plan to ensure the safety of staff and patients.

“The youth of Khayelitsha have noted, with great dismay, the rapid increase in positive Covid-19 cases in a very short period of time.

“We have noted that at the Site B Day Hospital, the isolation room that was created for patients who might have been infected with the virus was never disinfected from its inception.

“The community is now an epicentre of Khayelitsha, with a high number of patients testing positive. At the entrance of the hospital, social distancing regulations are not adhered to on a daily basis,” said Tetyana.

He claimed that staff members did not have adequate PPE.

“At Nolungile Clinic, although five staff members tested positive for the virus, it is business as usual, risking the health of residents,” he said.

Health Department spokesperson for the Khayelitsha and Eastern Substructure, Sithembiso Magubane has denied the facilities have been operational without being disinfected.

“Appropriate PPE, per risk level, have been provided for staff members at health facilities. Both Site B CHC and Site C CDC (Nolungile) have been disinfected.

"Staff are required to sterilise their work areas frequently. People who are symptomatic or test positive for Covid-19 and their close contacts are isolated.

"They can either do this at home, if possible, but if not possible they can be accommodated in a temporary isolation facility.

“Facilities have spacing lines drawn to ensure social distancing and all patients are screened on arrival, before entering the facility,” said Magubane.

The City’s spokesperson, Priya Reddy said the Ivan Toms Clinic was deep-cleaned on Sunday, as per health and safety protocols.

“We can confirm that the clinic is open; however, only essential services are operating, namely, family planning, immunisation and tuberculosis treatment,” said Reddy.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union secretary Eric Kweleta said: “Under the circumstances, we can only encourage workers not to report for duty until all safety precautions are met.

“Hospitals are supposed to be for the healing of people, and not deathtraps. The hospitals must be closed, deep-cleaned, disinfected, and all staff must be subject to testing.

"A proper plan, including all the required protective clothing, should be available before the hospitals can reopen.”

Cape Times