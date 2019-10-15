Non-profit organisation Wellbeing in Schools & Education (Wise) said international stress tests it used had shown significantly high levels of stress among South African teachers, with many reporting burn-out, especially in schools in disadvantaged communities.
The organisation is working on expanding its teacher training workshops so it can reach more teachers across the country.
There is a desperate need for morale upliftment and motivation in these schools, not only at this time of year.
Carol Surya, psychologist and Wise co-founder, said: ‘‘Over and above the jam-packed curriculum, a big challenge for these teachers is keeping spirits up when faced with the harsh realities of community problems.”