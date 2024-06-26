Spotting social media job scams

Anna Collard With more than 32% of South Africans struggling to find jobs, it’s no wonder that scams targeting job-seekers are becoming more common.

Cybercriminals are always evolving their tricks to match the latest trends – and as job-searches on social media grow, so does the potential for recruitment-related fraud. There are two types of recruitment scams, although they both have the same aim: conning you into giving them money or your personal details. The first kind involves impersonation, with fraudsters posing as legitimate recruiters and reaching out via WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, LinkedIn or email. They may use stolen logos and profile pictures of attractive people to lure you into thinking they’re from an HR department or recruitment firm.

The second type of scam involves fake job postings. Using legitimate job boards, scammers post fake job offers to get your personal information. Facebook, with its broad user base, is particularly desirable for scammers. They exploit the platform’s features, like groups and marketplace, to post fake job listings and approach potential victims.

So how can you stay safe when hunting for a job? There are three clear indicators that a job posting or recruitment drive could be a scam. Unsolicited offers Beware of unsolicited job offers. Legitimate employers follow a formal recruitment process and will not haphazardly reach out on social media. Another red flag is unprofessional communication. Spelling errors, poor grammar, an international phone number on WhatsApp, or an email address from Gmail or Yahoo should make you take a step back.

Well-paying remote Another warning bell is when a job offer is “fully remote” and offers extremely attractive remuneration. This is often a sign that the offer is a scam, as criminals know that most people want to work from home. Also, if the salary sounds astronomical for the particular position, be wary. Research the salary range of similar positions before you respond to tempting job offers. It’s also better to verify the job offer by contacting the company directly. Payment and info The most significant warning sign is when “recruiters” ask for payment for application fees, training courses or background checks. As per the Employment Services Act, no one can charge job-seekers for employment services. If you are asked to pay anything for your recruitment, it is a clear scam.

Similarly, legitimate employers will not ask for personal information such as your ID number or bank account details, until the recruitment process has reached an advanced stage. This information is usually only requested after a job offer has been extended. To ensure your safety during your job search, it’s important to trust your instincts and be cautious. Pay attention to warning signs such as unsolicited job offers, requests to download links and demands for payment or personal information. By maintaining a healthy level of scepticism and taking proactive steps to verify the legitimacy of job offers and recruiters, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to these scams.