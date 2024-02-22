‘Spring Awakening’ cast attracts 4 Fleur du Cap Theatre Award nominations

Sylvaine Strike, the director of Spring Awakening, and three talented graduates from the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (Lamta) in Camps Bay have been nominated for Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards in the best director and best student categories respectively. Strike, who is also on faculty at Lamta, received the nomination for her stellar work on The Promise and the Lamta students for their standout performances in various productions staged by the academy last year.

They are Spring Awakening cast members Tumelo Mogashoa and Gianluca Gironi, and Leah Mari, the “Maria” alternate in Pieter Toerien and Cape Town Opera’s collaborative production of The Sound of Music that is currently on the boards at Montecasino in Johannesburg. Spring Awakening returns to Theatre on the Bay on March 8 by popular demand for a month-long season before touring to Pieter Toerien’s Theatre at Montecasino in April. Hailed by critics as a “theatrical rite of passage”, “a masterpiece” and a show that “rocks out with brilliance”, the coming-of-age musical shines with powerful storytelling, heart-stopping singing and jaw-dropping dance sequences.

Sparking important conversations about self-discovery, repression, rebellion, sexual identity and the complexities of adolescent life, Spring Awakening encourages empathy, understanding and open dialogue among young individuals, educators and parents, addressing significant topics that profoundly impact lives. Spring Awakening marked a significant milestone for Lamta as their first book musical while also serving as Strike’s impressive debut in musical theatre directing. The show boasts an exceptional team of creatives, including musical director Amy Campbell, resident director Anton Luitingh, choreographers Naoline Quinzin and Anna Olivier (with choreographic supervision by Duane Alexander), set, costume and lighting designer Niall Griffin, intimacy co-ordinator Natalie Fisher, and sound designer David Classen.