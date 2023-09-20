Spring tide: Bystanders rescue Jozi man from drowning

A 25-year-old from Joburg who was using a shower at Three Anchor Bay before a storm surge swept him off his feet, was recused from drowning by bystanders. The incident was one of several in the wake of the Spring high tide which hit the province at the weekend.

The NSRI said its Bakoven rescue swimmers responded after receiving reports of a drowning in progress. “On arrival on the scene a 25-year-old Joburg man was found safe on the shore, but injured. It appears he had been using a shower at the beach containers when storm surge waves swept up the beach slamming him against the wall. Witnesses suggested he was helped by bystanders to escape the water.

“The man was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition suffering hypothermia,” the NSRI said. The incident happened three hours after one of two teenagers who were body boarding got trapped in a rip current at Sandy Bay on Saturday. “Witnesses noticed one male teenager exit the water but his friend was unable to follow due to what appeared to be a sudden storm surge creating strong rip currents in angry seas and the teenager was being swept out to sea towards large breaking sets, breaking swells.

“A witness stayed on the line with the NSRI Hout Bay station commander and to his relief reported that the teenager had reached the beach and he and his body boarding friend were walking towards the Sandy Bay car park seemingly not injured,” the NSRI said. Meanwhile, in Langebaan a 58-year-old Filipino was transferred to hospital after the NSRI received a medical evacuation report of an injured crewman from a motor vessel bulk carrier passing by Saldanha Bay. The NSRI said it launched its Spirit of Vodacom and rendezvoused with casualty vessel, 15 nautical miles offshore.

This while in Mossel Bay on Tuesday, NSRI crew were activated to assist a yacht to reach safety at Santos basin. “The sailing yacht, taking part in a Royal Cape Yacht Club Knysna Rally, with four adults and two children on-board, reported that shortly after departing RCYC they had noticed motor mechanical failure, but had opted to continue sailing towards Knysna. “Two nautical miles offshore of The Point, Mossel Bay, experiencing little to no wind, in three to 4m swells, they required assistance, due to motor mechanical failure, to be towed to shelter from sea swells.“