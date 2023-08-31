Spy, dictatorship claims rock University of Fort Hare

University of Fort Hare (UFH) vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu and management have been accused of conducting illegal cyber surveillance and investigations against council members. This was heard in Parliament on Wednesday where the National Assembly committee on higher education was briefed by universities on their state of governance and administration related matters. According to Buhlungu in response to safety issues, about 18 staff members, not all of them senior or executive staff members, were part of a special protection programme.

“The university works closely with the State Security Agency and Crime Intelligence. A process is under way to establish a Community Policing Forum at both the Alice and East-London campuses. A R32 million DHET-funded project is under way to install an Integrated Electronic Security System (IESS) across three campuses, including CCTV cameras, biometric access control, access card reader systems, and boom gates and turnstiles. The system will be connected to a monitoring control room, managed by ICT and Protection Services, to create a digitally-secure, smart campus security system. Site hand-over took place at the end of March 2023,” said Buhlungu. He said the SIU sent communication last week that an interim report would be available at the end of October and there is an agreement to complete work by April 2024. ANC MP Tebogo Letsie alluded to an Independent Assessor Report and complaints that some council members sent to Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande.

“The committee is aware of allegations about unlawful cyber surveillance and investigations against members of council by the vice-chancellor or management following various ‘whistle-blower’ emails that were sent to members of council. Council receiving information from whistle-blowers accusing management of wrong-doing and the inability of management to address these through the university Whistle-blower Policy. “It is also noted that the council asked management to develop, with the assistance of experts, if necessary, a security plan. Despite numerous requests to management to provide a security plan, the breakdown of security and investigations costs so far was never provided,” he said. Buhlungu said they were aware of the allegations after being notified by the department and submitted a response to the questions. “We can also share with the committee the responses.”

UFH council chairperson Professor Lungisile Ntsebeza said the allegations and claims made must be backed up with evidence. Meanwhile UCT advocate Norman Arendse said the Independent Panel tasked to investigate allegations of governance issues at UCT has been given until September 30 to submit the final findings of its report. “The panel requested an extension for the submission of the report to be in October.