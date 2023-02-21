SRC-led demonstrations cease at UCT

Cape Town - Unrest has ceased at UCT with all academic programmes back to normal on Monday. “UCT has had no disruptions on campus on Monday,” said UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola.

On Sunday the university announced that in-person teaching and learning and research operations will commence. “The UCT management is deeply regretful for the disturbances and distress that staff and students experienced as a result of the unfortunate developments of the past week. “We apologise for this and the distress caused,” it said.

The university experienced a rocky start to the academic year with a full week of protest actions forcing management to move teaching and learning online. Demonstrations led by the student representative council (SRC) saw students occupying buildings, lecture halls and disrupting lectures. A night vigil was held outside the Sarah Baartman hall last Thursday.

Students also blocked road entrances to the university in an effort to have fee blocks lifted and accommodation sorted. This led to the law faculty dean Danwood Chirwa sending a letter on behalf of the faculty on Friday to the UCT executive, stating they were deeply concerned that the executive was allegedly aware or ought to have known aware of the SRC’s intentions to shut down the campus but failed to respond. “Knowingly exposing staff and students to the risk of intimidation, aggression, and violence from protesting students, without taking appropriate protective and remedial measures,” the letter read.

The university had said it noted the statement by the Faculty of Law. “The executive will engage directly with the faculty through the appropriate internal channels,” it stated. Later in the day UCT announced the Western Cape High Court issued an interim interdict ordering the SRC to end the protest and to refrain from participating in an “unlawful protest” at any of the UCT properties, occupying properties.