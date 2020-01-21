This comes amid a call by #OpenNSFAS - a campaign started by the SRCs - for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to reopen for late applicants and walk-ins.
Union secretary-general Lwandile Mtsolo said their demands included the revision of the Department of Higher Education and Training bursary guidelines to include submissions made by the SRCs last year.
“This is to ensure that students who stay in private and off-campus (accommodation) aren’t excluded from allowances, and female students on NSFAS receive an allowance for sanitary towels.
“The NSFAS appeals process must be made transparent, efficient and responsive to ensure students don’t lose their spaces in universities.