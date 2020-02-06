Students disrupted lectures on Monday, calling for the postponement of the start of the academic year, clearance of debt for registration and for more student accommodation.
In a letter to rector and vice-chancellor Tyrone Pretorius, the SRC said debt clearance and registration had been delayed by Student Credit Management’s “insistence to refuse bulk clearance of students through categories and their refusal to use acknowledgement of debt, in an attempt to protect the financial interests of the institution”.
The SRC said that at least 7 500 students were not registered.
The institution said: “UWC has decided to postpone the academic programme this week. This will allow students who have not registered to complete the process.