Cape Town – UCT’s Student Representative Council (SRC) has applauded the institution’s new safety measures, including the establishment of a special tribunal and “user-friendly” online reporting tool to deal with gender-based violence. These measures were announced at the weekend in the wake of the death of first-year UCT film and media student Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, who was killed and raped allegedly by a 42-year-old man who worked at Clareinch Post Office in Claremont.

Vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said: “We have introduced with immediate effect a special ad hoc tribunal based on the principles of a special tribunal but utilising current procedures.

"It will address the backlog of cases in the system and deal with any new cases that may arise.

“Then the tool will track cases through the UCT system, thereby increasing transparency, while allowing for anonymous reporting. It will allow the university to track perpetrators, identify potential hot spots and generate more data.”

Phakeng said based on this data, the institution would be able to make better decisions around the prevention of sexual and gender-based violence and improve its ability to support those affected.

Phakeng also announced the establishment of a scholarship in the film and media studies department in honour of Mrwetyana.

“No child dies without a legacy or purpose. As I announce the Uyinene Mrwetyana scholarship for women in the humanities, I want you to know that our community actually has started giving to the scholarship The first student will start at UCT in January 2020,” she said.

UCT SRC president Asanda Lobelo welcomed the measures and said the student body had been calling for safety and security policies to be reviewed at the institution since January.

Meanwhile, men countrywide have been challenged this morning to publicly stand in silence for nine minutes against the abuse of women and children in South Africa.

Kholikile Dlakiya from the Mankind Project said they were expecting about 1 000 to join them at Clareinch Post Office where Mrwetyana was killed.

“Let’s show our wives, mothers, daughters and country that we stand together in grief, shame and anger at the current state of our nation. As men, we are role models for our families and our communities and occupy positions of power.

"We need to take accountability for the roles we play and the fact that this current crisis of violence against women is due to our action, and inaction,” said Dlakiya.