SSA has no involvement in Phala Phala Farmgate scandal – Zizi Kodwa

Cape Town - Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa said the State Security Agency (SSA) had no involvement with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm before or after the alleged criminal acts that took place there in February 2020. “No state resources were utilised by SSA to conceal the alleged February 2020 theft at Phala Phala farm in Limpopo,” Kodwa said.

He was responding to an oral question in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday, when EFF MP Sam Zandamela asked whether any state resources were used to conceal the theft at Ramaphosa’s farm. Kodwa said the SSA derived its mandate from the Strategic Intelligence Act. “This mandate does not cover the private residences of the president,” he said.

When asked if he had engaged Ramaphosa to come clean on his alleged criminal involvement and when he was willing to answer truthfully to the authorities, Kodwa said when any crime was committed the first people to investigate was SAPS. He said the allegation was not about the involvement of the SSA. “Any question about what the president is doing about the alleged theft at his farm is a matter that I think the appropriate institutions would be responsible for and they answer the question.”

Asked about the role of Crime Intelligence to track the suspects in the theft of the millions of dollars involved, Kodwa said Crime Intelligence did not fall within the State Security Department. “If there are relevant questions to be asked, those questions must be asked to the relevant department.” Asked if former SSA head Arthur Fraser, as a complainant in the criminal case he opened, mentioned the SSA as an accomplice in the matter, Kodwa said: “There are no allegations implicating the SSA from the the complainant.”

Meanwhile, Kodwa revealed that five reports had been received from the forensic investigating firm appointed to probe all suspected cases of malfeasance, corruption and criminality in the agency. The firm was appointed after the High Level Panel on the Intelligence Sector released its report about two years ago. Kodwa said the reports form the firm had been sent to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to assess whether any SSA members should be criminally charged.

