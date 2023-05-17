St Francis fisherman found dead among the rocks

Cape Town - The body of a fisherman has been found in the surf, close to rocks near Shark Point in St Francis Bay. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said their St Francis Bay duty crew were activated following reports from a local fisherman of a local catamaran fishing craft found unmanned, appearing to have washed onto rocks at Shark Point, west of Shark Point Lighthouse just before 8am on Tuesday.

The craft was identified as belonging to a local man who regularly fishes on his boat at Shark Point. It was immediately suspected that the fisherman may be missing. “The NSRI St Francis Bay rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II was launched while NSRI shore crew responded to the land side of Shark Point.

“The SA Police Service, the Police Dive Unit, EC government Health EMS, private care ambulance services and drone operators (of the local Air Sea Rescue Network) responded. “A number of public members volunteered to assist and were deployed to join in the search. “A total of seven local fishing craft joined the NSRI rescue craft in the sea search,” said the NSRI.

“During an air, sea and shoreline search the man was located and recovered in the surf close to rocks near to Shark Point at 8.55am. “Sadly, he was declared deceased by paramedics. “The body of the man has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. It has been confirmed that he was the only person on the boat,” said the NSRI.

It remains unknown what caused the incident. Police have opened an inquest docket. The NSRI sent its condolences to the man’s family.