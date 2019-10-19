Cape Town – Eskom will implement Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday from 9am to 11pm despite the power utility having promised that there would be no load shedding over the weekend.
But Eskom also vowed there would be no Stage 2 load shedding on Friday – only to escalate it to Stage 2.
The big question for all Springbok fans is whether load shedding will affect tomorrow's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash against Japan just after noon.
Once again Eskom is hoping outages can be avoided on Sunday but will only make an announcement tomorrow morning.
In a statement released on Friday evening, the utility said the electricity system remains "volatile", with several generation units being out of service.