SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town - 15 April 2019 - Rob Packham is on trial for murder and obstructing the ends of justice. He is accused of killing his wife, Gill Packham. He takes the stand in the Cape High Court. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

State prosecutor Susan Galloway launched a scathing attack on murder accused Rob Packham’s version of events that led to his wife’s death. Packham’s version of his wife, Gill, being attacked during a hijacking was less probable than what could be pieced together by the State, she said. Galloway said Packham’s version of his wife having allegedly been hijacked was what he wanted to be “out there”. Interpreting Packham’s version, Galloway painted a scenario of a hijacker having driven around the vicinity of the Packham’s family home half an hour after she could have been attacked at their house, and then later during that day, the hijacker returning to the same vicinity before killing Gill and damaging the hijack “prize” – her torched green BMW. To which Packham replied that this was “one possibility, but I don’t know. I cannot speculate”.

Galloway disputed Packham’s version and accused him of killing his wife some time after the couple had returned from their last marriage counselling session on February21 last year, when he “hit her on the jaw with a blow that incapacitated her”.

Galloway further put it that the motive for the murder was that Packham found himself “in a very tight spot with a long-running affair with witness X” and his wife’s anger about his infidelity. “That’s why you never reported your wife missing, because you knew all along where she and her car were.

“You were driving the car in the vicinity of your home, and after being noticed, you went to the (Diep River Station) and locked (the green BMW),” she said. Galloway said that Packham had during the day driven around to get rid of evidence such as Gill’s handbag, her cellphone, her car number plates and the murder weapon.

Galloway concluded by saying that the State would argue that Packham was the killer. “I categorically deny what the prosecutor has just said,” Packham said.

Previously, forensic anthropology specialist Louise Friedling testified that Gill suffered severe peri- and post-mortem blunt force trauma to her skull.

Asked by Judge Elize Steyn about an SMS saying “this madness will soon be over and we will be together”, which Packham sent to witness X at 2am following Gill’s murder, he said he was “confused”. “My heart had been torn out of my soul and witness X understood the process,” said Packham.

Gill was reported missing on February22 last year, and later that evening was found in the boot of her locked and burning BMW at the station.

The defence yesterday concluded its case, with Packham being the only witness it called. The matter is set continue on April 24 for closing arguments.

CAPE TIMES