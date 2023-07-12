State employees arrested in connection with R6-million land grant fraud

Seven people employed at state-owned entities accused of fraudulently applying for a land redistribution grant are expected to appear in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on July 24. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said the suspects were trustees of the Welbeloon Farm Trust, who allegedly misrepresented themselves when applying for the grant meant for beneficiaries including pensioners, the youth and unemployed people.

“On July 11, 2023, the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested seven trustees of the Welbeloon Farm Trust after an intelligence-driven operation was simultaneously conducted in Laaiplek, Vredenburg and Saldanha. “It was reported that during November 2007 to October 2008, Willem Klaase misrepresented the Department of Land Affairs in Clanwilliam by submitting a business plan in order to qualify for a Land Redistribution for Agricultural Development grant from the department in respect of project name: Willem Klaase Project: Welbeloon Boerdery Trust. “A portion of the grant would be used to purchase portion 6 of the Pampoenkraal farm in the division of Piketberg.

“The Department of Land Affairs applied qualifying criteria for the grant, which indicated that certain beneficiaries such as pensioners, youth and unemployed people amongst others should be considered. “The department also indicated that none of the beneficiaries should be permanently employed. Seven beneficiaries indicated as being trustees of the Welbeloon Trust of which the same criteria applied. “The investigation revealed that all seven trustees were employed at state-owned entities, therefore the grant should never have been allocated.

“Two of the suspects are a former educator and Transnet employee respectively, while the other five are currently employed at Transnet. “Only the seven trustees benefited from the grant and some beneficiaries according to the business plan were not even aware that they qualified for a grant. “The Department of Land Affairs ran at a loss of more than R6 million.”