State has prima facie case against alleged killer and underworld figure Modack

CAPE TOWN - The State has a prima facie case against alleged underworld figure and accused killer Nafiz Modack, along with his co-accused Jacques Cronje and Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) cop Ashley Tabisher, and it was on these grounds the trio were denied bail in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Wednesday. State prosecutor Blaine Lazarus also told the court that more accused would be added in the case as their investigations “are at a sensitive stage”.

The case was postponed to February 28. Regional court magistrate Deon van der Spuy said it would not be in the interests of justice to release the trio on bail, adding that the court was “satisfied” that the State, through their evidence, presented a prima facie case. Modack, Cronje and Tabisher are three of the seven accused before court for the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear.

They face more than 3 000 counts, including attempted murder of top advocate William Booth; a hand grenade attack at the home of Kinnear; and the “illegal pinging” made on the cellphones of a number of people, including alleged underworld figures Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and Ralph Stanfield, axed SAPS detective boss Jeremy Vearey, Booth and his wife Nicolette and mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith. The trio are in the dock alongside Zane Killian, Ricardo Morgan, Amaal Jantjies and Jannick Adonis. Killian, who had previously been unsuccessful in bail applications, abandoned his bail bid just before final arguments were made, while Morgan was granted bail of R50 000 during May last year.

Meanwhile, the Cape Times has learnt that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) would be launching an investigation into allegations made by Tabisher against senior police after statements made in his bail application affidavits. Tabisher’s lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, who indicated that he had met with Ipid officials after the bail judgment, said he would not comment at this stage but indicated his client would be appealing against the bail judgment. Ipid had not responded to enquiries by deadline on Wednesday.

While it is the State’s case that Tabisher had been corrupted as a police official after he was convinced by Jantjies to give information in exchange for R10 000 and a phone valued at about R3 500, Tabisher alleged that he had been acting under the auspices and direction of his two superiors, the Western Cape AGU head Major-General André Lincoln and Captain Franklin Stone. Speaking after the bail judgment on Wednesday, Nicolette Kinnear said she was “relieved” and “glad we made it through this one”. “It’s really a Mount Everest that we climb and now we must prepare to just keep going. This is but the tip and unfortunately we still have a long way to go. I stand by my words that everyone that played a role needs to be held accountable.”