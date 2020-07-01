State to oppose bail for suspect who allegedly sent husband to shop then raped wife, 70

Cape Town – The man accused of raping a 70-year-old Philippi woman is expected back in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today after the case was postponed so he could find a lawyer. The 50-year-old, believed to be an SANDF member, had visited the home of the woman and her husband in Siyahlala informal settlement on Sunday and had sent the husband to a shop before allegedly raping the woman. He was arrested after residents assaulted him and hospitalised under police guard. The area is also where the body of 17-year-old Amahle Quku, believed to have been raped, was found a week ago. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The matter was has been rolled over for legal aid to come on board. The State will oppose bail.”

Meanwhile, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Mitchells Plain detectives have urged the public to assist in finding three suspects involved in separate rape cases.

Van Wyk said in the first incident, at about 10.30pm on June 6, a man in his twenties, around 1.5m tall, and slender, approached a woman and assaulted her.

“According to reports the victim was on her way to a friend in Heinz Park. When she reached the R300 bridge, an unknown male approached her and raped her.”

An hour later, a woman who went to look for her child’s father in Woodlands was assaulted by two men who approached her.

“They forced her to a field next Colorado Park in Mitchells Plain and raped her. The victim could only describe one suspect.”

The incidents come as Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola yesterday said the justice system was making a concerted contribution to combating gender-based violence and femicide.

Lamola was being questioned by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster in the National Council of Provinces, who expressed concern about the spike of GVB.

He had been asked whether his department and the NPA had taken any steps to meet the commitment by President Cyril Ramaphosa to bring all the state’s resources to support vulnerable women and children and to ensure perpetrators of violence face the full might of the law.

“The Justice sector, including the judiciary, continues to make a substantial contribution into the government’s endeavour to combat gender-based violence and femicide as well as in measures to protect women and children.

"The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the National Prosecuting Authority, said the commitments come in the form of sexual offences courts and Thuthuzela Care Centres,” he said.

The public was asked to help in identifying the suspects in the identikits by contacting investigating officer Paul Wolmarans on 021 376 9860, 082 301 9855 or 081 283 0007.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

