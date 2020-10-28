State to oppose Zane Killian’s bail application

Cape Town –Murder accused Zane Killian will be pursuing two bail applications after his court appearance in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. Killian, accused of the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear, yesterday appeared as a sixth suspect in a separate case after he had been linked to and arrested for the attempted murder of prominent Cape Town attorney William Booth. It is alleged Killian had also unlawfully traced Booth’s cellphone. Booth, 65, was unharmed after he was shot at while in his garage in Higgovale on April 9. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Killian was implicated in five charges: gang-related charges, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful interception of communication and access or interception of any data (without permission of Booth).

“The defence indicated that they will apply for bail. The State will oppose bail.

“The accused is also facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and unlawful interception of communication related to the murder of Kinnear.

“The defence indicated that they will write to the State and request the two bail applications be joined. The State indicated that it would wait for the application and respond after studying it,” said Ntabazalila.

The matter was postponed to November 10.

Killian has been moved from Bellville Police Station to Goodwood Prison to make it easier to move him between courts.

This week Killian appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder and was additionally charged with fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said, as part of his bail bid, Killian “submitted a questionable security certificate to try to justify why he pinged Kinnear’s phone”.

